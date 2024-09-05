IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.59

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 48 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

IHI Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.25.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. IHI had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that IHI Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

