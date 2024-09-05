Ingenta (LON:ING) Trading Down 0.4%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.18 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.55). 11,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 16,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.55).

The firm has a market cap of £17.05 million, a P/E ratio of 734.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.87.

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

