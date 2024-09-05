InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Trading Down 11.5%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 424,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,631% from the average session volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

