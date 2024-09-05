Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $23,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Post stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.87. The stock had a trading volume of 636,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,987. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.63.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
