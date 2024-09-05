Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells 4,586 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $30,726.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $7,293.44.

LUNG traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 418,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,800. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $269.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,646,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after buying an additional 124,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

