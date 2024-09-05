Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells 4,586 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $30,726.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $7,293.44.
LUNG traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 418,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,800. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $269.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
LUNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
