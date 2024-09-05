Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,503 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,810.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $229,020.00.

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,108,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCVX shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

