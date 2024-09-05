Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $28.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,655 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 181.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 80,463 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 452,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 68,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,340,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.