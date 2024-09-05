International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.47

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.47 and last traded at $104.46, with a volume of 56843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.