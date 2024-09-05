International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 1st quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 28,358 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

