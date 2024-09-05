Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.00

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
