Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.00

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.