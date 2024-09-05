Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 207,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 139,175 shares.The stock last traded at $23.35 and had previously closed at $23.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

