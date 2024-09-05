Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 207,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 139,175 shares.The stock last traded at $23.35 and had previously closed at $23.35.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
