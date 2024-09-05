Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $467.45 and last traded at $467.51. 10,808,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 40,314,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.27.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.45 and its 200 day moving average is $455.75.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

