Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $467.45 and last traded at $467.51. 10,808,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 40,314,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.27.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.45 and its 200 day moving average is $455.75.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.