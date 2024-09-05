Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $465.36 and last traded at $464.32. 9,412,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 40,288,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $460.61.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.45 and a 200 day moving average of $455.75.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
