Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $465.36 and last traded at $464.32. 9,412,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 40,288,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $460.61.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.45 and a 200 day moving average of $455.75.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.