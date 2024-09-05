Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading 2.6% Higher

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.46. 194,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,054,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 132.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7,684.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

