iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.42

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.42 and last traded at $53.39, with a volume of 1003873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.