iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.42

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.42 and last traded at $53.39, with a volume of 1003873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 572.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 71,989 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after buying an additional 305,327 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 387,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

