iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 199,475 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 454% from the previous session’s volume of 35,992 shares.The stock last traded at $44.12 and had previously closed at $44.14.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 119,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

