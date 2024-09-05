iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 251,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 149,934 shares.The stock last traded at $22.45 and had previously closed at $22.44.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

