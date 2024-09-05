iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 251,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 149,934 shares.The stock last traded at $22.45 and had previously closed at $22.44.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
