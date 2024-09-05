iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.64

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.64 and last traded at $113.21, with a volume of 327134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.47.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $179,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.