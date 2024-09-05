iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.47

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 27411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

