iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 8.1% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $76,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $352.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,595. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.