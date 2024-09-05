iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.46

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.46 and last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 458556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $900.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,096,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

