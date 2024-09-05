J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.05 and last traded at $118.62. Approximately 277,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,228,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average of $116.51. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,435,000 after buying an additional 135,158 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 14.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,403,000 after buying an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,518,000 after buying an additional 327,680 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.