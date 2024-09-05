Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $73.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on JSPR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JSPR opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $292.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.