Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $73.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2024

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on JSPR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

JSPR opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $292.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.