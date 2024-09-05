Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $1,941,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $14.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.18. 41,492,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,987,758. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $748.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

