Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $899.00

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 899 ($11.82) and last traded at GBX 910.92 ($11.98), with a volume of 295770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 922 ($12.12).

Several research firms have recently commented on KNOS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,415 ($18.61) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,235 ($16.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,364.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,063.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,060.40.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

