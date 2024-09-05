Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.3 %

AstraZeneca stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.75. 1,096,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $259.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

