Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $311.07 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Kava has a market capitalization of $311.07 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00038208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,748 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.