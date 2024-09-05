Kava Trading 9.1% Lower This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $312.57 million and $6.93 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00038137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,748 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

