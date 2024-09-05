Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.76

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 181859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Kirin Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

