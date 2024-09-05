Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Major Shareholder Summit Partners L. P Sells 1,300 Shares

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2024

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $41,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Klaviyo stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,174,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,396,000 after purchasing an additional 309,864 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KVYO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

