Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.18

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 134395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

