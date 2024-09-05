Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.18

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 134395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.
Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th.
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.