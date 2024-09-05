Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $42,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 76,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.08. 5,272,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,573,453. The firm has a market cap of $197.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.