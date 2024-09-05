L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Ross Niebergall Sells 2,988 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.52. 683,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,540. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $245.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.40.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after buying an additional 2,002,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.