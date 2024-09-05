Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.0 million-$38.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.5 million.

Lantronix Stock Performance

LTRX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 267,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,737. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LTRX shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $96,753.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,381,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,741,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

See Also

