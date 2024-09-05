Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CFO Michael Kaseta Sells 1,079 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Kaseta sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $10,250.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Kaseta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18.

Liquidia stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $683.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.22.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

