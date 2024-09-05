LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CTO Mohsin Hussain Sells 5,773 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $25.44 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,037,000 after acquiring an additional 115,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,265,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 161,373 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,251,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after buying an additional 1,043,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in LiveRamp by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after buying an additional 549,846 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
