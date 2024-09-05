Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Insider Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 62,500 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares in the company, valued at $548,227,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Loews stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $80.90. 762,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,145. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,496,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 174,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,690,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

