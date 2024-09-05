London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £155,287.50 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 1,515 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of £102.50 ($134.78), for a total value of £155,287.50 ($204,191.32).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Martin Brand sold 79,996 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £126.30 ($166.07), for a total value of £10,103,494.80 ($13,285,331.76).
  • On Wednesday, August 28th, Martin Brand sold 5,600 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £102.15 ($134.32), for a total value of £572,040 ($752,189.35).
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Martin Brand sold 4,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,962 ($130.99), for a total transaction of £465,922.74 ($612,653.18).
  • On Monday, August 19th, Martin Brand sold 5,172 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,985 ($131.30), for a total transaction of £516,424.20 ($679,058.78).
  • On Wednesday, August 14th, Martin Brand sold 13,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,983 ($131.27), for a total transaction of £1,300,385.58 ($1,709,908.72).
  • On Monday, August 12th, Martin Brand sold 11,561 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,926 ($130.52), for a total transaction of £1,147,544.86 ($1,508,934.73).
  • On Thursday, August 8th, Martin Brand sold 12,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,723 ($127.85), for a total value of £1,166,760 ($1,534,201.18).
  • On Monday, August 5th, Martin Brand sold 60,566 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,581 ($125.98), for a total value of £5,802,828.46 ($7,630,280.68).
  • On Tuesday, July 30th, Martin Brand sold 13,167 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,472 ($124.55), for a total value of £1,247,178.24 ($1,639,945.09).
  • On Friday, July 26th, Martin Brand sold 51,997 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,439 ($124.12), for a total value of £4,907,996.83 ($6,453,644.75).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 1.0 %

LON LSEG opened at £100.55 ($132.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,286.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,936 ($104.35) and a fifty-two week high of £110.80 ($145.70). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,671.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,391.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 41 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 8,695.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,347 ($109.76).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

