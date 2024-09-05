LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Update

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC Properties stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber bought 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,229. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $658,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

