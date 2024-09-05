LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Update

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
LTC Properties Price Performance
LTC Properties stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber bought 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,229. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $658,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LTC Properties
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
