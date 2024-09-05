Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 1.2%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.97. 16,418,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 32,708,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

