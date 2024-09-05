Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.57. 5,567,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 20,523,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,063.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,249 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,661,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 2,697,423 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 4,637,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,873,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 919,300 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

