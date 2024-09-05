Lumi Credits (LUMI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $35.94 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

