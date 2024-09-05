LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
LuxUrban Hotels Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of LUXHP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $25.25.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
