LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LUXHP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.