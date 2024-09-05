Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $509.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

