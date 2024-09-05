Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 1.1 %

MBUU opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $745.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

