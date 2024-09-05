Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $267.00

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $267.00 and last traded at $264.45, with a volume of 16624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

