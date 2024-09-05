Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.58

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$37.58 and last traded at C$37.24, with a volume of 1519271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.18.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of C$12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6883768 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

In related news, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total value of C$414,439.23. Also, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total value of C$232,566.36. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,821 shares of company stock worth $2,455,596. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.