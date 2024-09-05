Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 0.2%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.99 and last traded at $71.04. Approximately 2,113,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,566,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after buying an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

