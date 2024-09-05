Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Up 4,230.1%

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) rose 4,230.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 79,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,258,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The firm has a market capitalization of $912.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.70.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
