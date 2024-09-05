Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Up 4,230.1%

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) rose 4,230.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 79,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,258,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Matinas BioPharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $912.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Institutional Trading of Matinas BioPharma

About Matinas BioPharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

