Mattern Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

NFLX stock opened at $679.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.90. The stock has a market cap of $292.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.45.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

